Armenian, Azerbaijani leaders talk Karabakh in Brussels
May 14, 2019 - 10:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a brief meeting with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev in Brussels, where both leaders are taking part in events dedicated to the 10th anniversary of EU's Eastern Partnership initiative, TASS reports.
"We briefly spoke with Mr Aliyev at dinner. It was a general discussion of the current situation around Nagorno Karabakh," Pashinyan told reporters. When asked about a possibility for another meeting in the future, he said that "there are no concrete plans regarding this."
"I am confident that negotiations will continue, and it is very important now to return Nagorno Karabakh to the negotiation table. It is impossible to achieve settlement of the conflict without Karabakh," the Armenian Prime Minister said.
Pashinyan is set to leave Brussels for China on Tuesday, May 14.
Top stories
Portillo maintained that the Armenian Genocide is an episode in history that has been silenced and hidden.
The two are expected to attend a dinner on the 10th anniversary of the EU Eastern Partnership program.
All the four parties of the City Council unanimously approved the petition submitted by Ararat Armenian Union.
Shepherded by Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues Co-Chair Rep. Jackie Speier, the letter is signed by 28 Members of Congress.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
Latest news
Obesity: Key role of a brain protein revealed in new study The brain can adjust food intake and energy expenditure—and, ultimately, control its owner's weight.
Artsakh parliamentary delegation will arrive in Yerevan A delegation of Artsakh lawmakers head by parliament speaker ashot Ghulyan will arrive in Yerevan.
Armenia's foreign debt down by $86.5 million Armenia's foreign debts was down by $86.5 million as of March 2019, the government said in a Facebook post.
Militant counter-offensive in Syria's Hama "ends in disaster" They stormed the Syrian Arab Army’s positions in a bid to collapse the latter’s lines and overwhelm their forces.