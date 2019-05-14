Armenian, Azerbaijani leaders talk Karabakh in Brussels

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a brief meeting with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev in Brussels, where both leaders are taking part in events dedicated to the 10th anniversary of EU's Eastern Partnership initiative, TASS reports.

"We briefly spoke with Mr Aliyev at dinner. It was a general discussion of the current situation around Nagorno Karabakh," Pashinyan told reporters. When asked about a possibility for another meeting in the future, he said that "there are no concrete plans regarding this."

"I am confident that negotiations will continue, and it is very important now to return Nagorno Karabakh to the negotiation table. It is impossible to achieve settlement of the conflict without Karabakh," the Armenian Prime Minister said.

Pashinyan is set to leave Brussels for China on Tuesday, May 14.