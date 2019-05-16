USAID providing $825,000 to help Armenia develop inclusive education
May 16, 2019 - 13:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will provide $825,000 to the Armenian Ministry of Education and Science to help strengthen the inclusive educational system in the country.
The total estimated cost of the program is $907,500, with the ministry set to provide $82,500 out of the sum.
Implementation of the program is expected to curb the flow of children into special all-day educational institutions, helping them reunite with their families, as well as establishing alternative family and community-based educational and social services.
More than 100 schools offering inclusive education will be renovated to include ramps, accessible bathrooms, at least one refurbished resource room. Five pedagogical and psychological support centers will be modernized with new furniture and equipment.
Top stories
Armenia is among the 10 countries with the biggest military burden, with military spending making up 4.8% of the country’s GDP.
104 years have passed since the beginning of the Genocide, one of the most horrible and shameful pages in the history of humanity.
Bloomberg's new article features 15 photos of things to do and experience in the "electric" country.
This annual procession is the symbolic part of the struggle for the global recognition of the mass killings.
Partner news
Latest news
Tiger Forces to redeploy some units to northeast Latakia Tiger Forces will be tasked with helping the 42nd Brigadeof the 4th Armored Division capture the mountaintop town of Kabani.
Bookmakers believe Mkhitaryan won't travel to Azerbaijan Bookmakers mostly believe Henrikh Mkhitaryan will not travel to Azerbaijan for the Europa League final.
Britons named world's biggest binge drinkers in new report When it comes to gender, women consistently reported feeling regret after drinking more often than men.
Cina's mission reveals secrets on the far side of the moon China's first mission to land on the far side of the moon is shedding light on one of the moon's biggest mysteries.