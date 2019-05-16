USAID providing $825,000 to help Armenia develop inclusive education

PanARMENIAN.Net - The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will provide $825,000 to the Armenian Ministry of Education and Science to help strengthen the inclusive educational system in the country.

The total estimated cost of the program is $907,500, with the ministry set to provide $82,500 out of the sum.

Implementation of the program is expected to curb the flow of children into special all-day educational institutions, helping them reunite with their families, as well as establishing alternative family and community-based educational and social services.

More than 100 schools offering inclusive education will be renovated to include ramps, accessible bathrooms, at least one refurbished resource room. Five pedagogical and psychological support centers will be modernized with new furniture and equipment.