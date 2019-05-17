Iker Casillas tells fans to "relax" after retirement rumors spread
May 17, 2019 - 16:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Iker Casillas has told football fans to “relax” after rumours spread on Friday, 16 May that the veteran goalkeeper was on the verge of retiring, The Independent reports.
Casillas, 37, joined Porto from Real Madrid on a free transfer in 2015 but his professional career was plunged into doubt when he suffered a heart attack in training earlier this month.
He was taken to hospital on 1 May during a club training session in Porto and has not appeared for the Primeira Liga side since.
On Friday morning reports from Spain suggested the former Madrid captain was poised to announce his retirement from football, although on Twitter the goalkeeper insisted he has not yet come to a decision.
“Retire? There will come a day when I have to retire,” he wrote.
“But let me announce that news when the time comes. For now, relax.
“I had an appointment with Dr Filipe Macedo [on Thursday] and everything is going well. That is good news that I wanted to share.”
