Movie theater with actual beds opens in Switzerland
May 18, 2019 - 13:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - If you've been to the movies lately, you've probably come across a theater with reclining seats.
A Swiss theater is taking that to a whole new level, a movie theater has actual beds, CNN reports.
French Company Pathe opened this plush theater in Spreitenbach, Switzerland last week.
Of course, it has the latest technology like IMAX laser and Dolby Atmos and serves gourmet foods.
What really sets it apart is the optional VIP experience which starts in a special foyer with its own wine and champagne bar.
From there, movie-goers can go to the IMAX VIP box with "cocoon" seating, a theater called the "lounge cinema" outfitted with sofas or the "bedroom cinema."
That's where you can watch the latest release while lounging in your own bed.
A word to the wise, don't see a boring movie in the bedroom cinema, or you could drift off.
