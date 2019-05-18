Kim Kardashian reveals name of fourth child with Kanye West
May 18, 2019 - 14:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Realty TV star Kim Kardashian West and her husband, the musician Kanye West, have named their new child Psalm after its recent birth via surrogate, The Guardian reports.
Kardashian West, an Armenian-American, posted a picture of the boy on social media with the caption “Psalm West”.
The picture was accompanied by a message that read: “Beautiful Mother’s Day. With the arrival of our fourth child. We are blessed beyond measure. We have everything we need.”
The couple already have three children: North, Saint and Chicago.
This is the second time the couple have used a surrogate, having had one deliver Chicago in January last year, after the reality TV star was warned that she faced serious heath risks if she become pregnant again following the birth of Saint in 2015.
The reality TV star shared the news of Psalm’s birth on Twitter on 10 May, writing: “He’s here and he’s perfect!”
In another post, she wrote: “He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her.”
Top stories
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Bernard Arnault's will contribute 200 million euros to help rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral after it was gutted by fire.
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane.
Partner news
Latest news
Jailed Armenian ex-President set to be released soon Kocharyan, who was the President of Armenia in 1998–2008, is accused of overthrowing the constitutional order and money laundering.
Karabakh troops remain committed to ceasefire The Karabakh frontline remained committed to the ceasefire to continue controlling the situation on the contact line.
IMF OKs $250 mln stand-by arrangement for Armenia Upon the Board's approval, an amount equivalent to about $35.5 mln becomes immediately available to Armenia.
Armenian woman to be named first ever female supt at Glendale Unified Seventeen men have held the position of Glendale Unified School District superintendent, dating back to Richardson D. White in 1913.