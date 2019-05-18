// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Kim Kardashian reveals name of fourth child with Kanye West

May 18, 2019 - 14:01 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Realty TV star Kim Kardashian West and her husband, the musician Kanye West, have named their new child Psalm after its recent birth via surrogate, The Guardian reports.

Kardashian West, an Armenian-American, posted a picture of the boy on social media with the caption “Psalm West”.

The picture was accompanied by a message that read: “Beautiful Mother’s Day. With the arrival of our fourth child. We are blessed beyond measure. We have everything we need.”

The couple already have three children: North, Saint and Chicago.

This is the second time the couple have used a surrogate, having had one deliver Chicago in January last year, after the reality TV star was warned that she faced serious heath risks if she become pregnant again following the birth of Saint in 2015.

The reality TV star shared the news of Psalm’s birth on Twitter on 10 May, writing: “He’s here and he’s perfect!”

In another post, she wrote: “He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her.”

