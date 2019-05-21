OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs will travel to Armenia, Artsakh in late May

PanARMENIAN.Net - The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group will visit the region at the end of May and are set to travel to Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) too, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan told a press briefing on Tuesday, May 21.

Naghdalyan promised to provide more details, adding that the mediators will visit Yerevan, Stepanakert and Baku, RFE/RL Armenian Service reports.

The spokesperson revealed that Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will make a trip to Bishkek to participate in the session of the CSTO Foreign Ministers Council.

Issues concerning the appointment of a new Secretary General will be high on the agenda, Naghdalyan said.

The representative of the Armenian foreign office also said that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Armenia on May 25 to sign two international contracts and another document.