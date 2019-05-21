OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs will travel to Armenia, Artsakh in late May
May 21, 2019 - 12:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group will visit the region at the end of May and are set to travel to Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) too, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan told a press briefing on Tuesday, May 21.
Naghdalyan promised to provide more details, adding that the mediators will visit Yerevan, Stepanakert and Baku, RFE/RL Armenian Service reports.
The spokesperson revealed that Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will make a trip to Bishkek to participate in the session of the CSTO Foreign Ministers Council.
Issues concerning the appointment of a new Secretary General will be high on the agenda, Naghdalyan said.
The representative of the Armenian foreign office also said that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Armenia on May 25 to sign two international contracts and another document.
Top stories
Azerbaijan is holding major military drills on March 11-15 but has not notified the OSCE of such plans.
Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan said the contacts between Armenia and Azerbaijan have been informal.
The two discussed allied relations between the two countries as well as issues related to bilateral ties.
"Armenia and the U.S. have long worked together to address the current humanitarian catastrophe in Syria," Naghdalyan said.
Partner news
Latest news
Coffee helps develop healthy gut microbes, aids bowel movements There has been anecdotal evidence that coffee drinkers swear by their morning cup for normal morning bowel movements.
Family gets new home after living in metal container for 30 years Socially insecure families living in different Armenian provinces have been informed about being included in a housing program.
Lord Ara Darzi receives Japanese government award Lord Darzi received the honor in recognition of his contributions to global health and the development of medicine in Japan.
Islamic State ambushes Syrian troops in country's east The IS has ambushed a group of soldiers from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in the eastern region of Syria.