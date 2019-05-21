Russian-Armenian scholar among Forbes 30 under 30
May 21, 2019 - 14:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Forbes magazine has published a rating of the most promising Russians under 30 (30 under 30). Among them is author of research in the field of physics Elizaveta Melik-Gaikazyan, listed in the Science and Technology category.
According to the publication, 27-year-old Elizaveta graduated from the Physics Faculty of Moscow State University.
“As part of an international group of scientists, she is developing new materials for solar cells and LEDs,” the article says.
“The article on a new method of spectroscopy was published in the prestigious journal Scientific Reports: their creation is much cheaper than others used in this area.
“Melik-Gaikazyan received a SIPGA scholarship from the Singapore Agency for Science, Technology and Research.”
The 30 Russians are represented in the categories Entrepreneurs, Finance and Investments, Management, Sport and Cybersport, Science and Technologies, Arts, Music and Cinema, Social Practices, Fashion and Design, New Media.
