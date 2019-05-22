Prominent commentator won't travel to UEL final over Mkhitaryan absence
May 22, 2019 - 12:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Famous Russian sports commentator Vasily Utkin will not travel to Baku for the Europa League final because of the situation concerning the midfielder of the Armenian national team and Arsenal, Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
"I am deeply disappointed with the situation with Henrikh Mkhitaryan. I returned the plane tickets, but will keep the ticket for the match as a reminder of an incident of bestiality and idiocy, flavored with greed," Utkin said in a tweet.
Mkhitaryan is the captain of Armenia’s national team, and Armenia, Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan have long been involved in territorial dispute.
English broadcaster and journalist, Arsenal supporter Piers Morgan has urged the Gunners, and their opponents Chelsea, to boycott this month’s Europa League Final.
Arsenal boss Unai Emery has made it clear he wants Armenia's Henrikh Mkhitaryan to play in the Europa League final.
Ministry spokeswoman Leyla Abdullayeva said on May 10 that "many major sports events have been hosted in Azerbaijan."
Henrikh Mkhitaryan has missed games in Azerbaijan for Arsenal and former club Dortmund in recent years.
