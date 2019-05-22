Armenian gymnasts headed for international tournament in Russia
May 22, 2019 - 15:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian gymnasts Artur Davtyan and Gagik Khachikyan will take part in the Alexander Dityatin Cup, an international gymnastics tournament set to be held from May 22 to 26 in St. Petersburg, the press service of the National Olympic Committee of Armenia reveals.
The team consists of two gymnasts - an adult and a young one - who will perform in the all-around and individual events.
The gymnasts are accompanied by coach Ashot Gasparyan, while the head coach of the national team Hakob Serobyan is among the judges.
Davtyan is a European Youth Champion, silver medalist in the World Cup and an Olympian.
