// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Koscielny blasts UEFA after Mkhitaryan left out of UEL final

Koscielny blasts UEFA after Mkhitaryan left out of UEL final
May 22, 2019 - 16:02 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny blasted UEFA after Henrikh Mkhitaryan opted to miss the Europa League final against Chelsea in Baku.

Political tensions between Azerbaijan and Mkhitaryan’s native Armenia will see the midfielder left out by head coach Unai Emery, it was confirmed on Tuesday.

Koscielny slammed the decision to play the final in Baku, which will host the decider on May 29.

“I am not very happy,” the defender told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“Firstly because we need to leave one player here, because he can’t play in the final.

“I think UEFA needs to know about the different problems they can have with the politics in the country.

“When one country has a problem with another they should not give the final to that country.

“For us it is difficult because we want to have ‘Micki’ with us. He is an important player for us.”

Mkhitaryan has played 11 games in the Europa League this season, providing three assists.

Related links:
Laurent Koscielny slams UEFA after Henrikh Mkhitaryan withdrawal
 Top stories
Mkhitaryan won't travel to Baku for Arsenal's Europa League finalMkhitaryan won't travel to Baku for Arsenal's Europa League final
Henrikh Mkhitaryan will not be travelling with Arsenal for their Uefa Europa League final against Chelsea.
Unai Emery wants Henrikh Mkhitaryan for Europa League finalUnai Emery wants Henrikh Mkhitaryan for Europa League final
Arsenal boss Unai Emery has made it clear he wants Armenia's Henrikh Mkhitaryan to play in the Europa League final.
Azerbaijan says Henrikh Mkhitaryan will be allowed in for Europa finalAzerbaijan says Henrikh Mkhitaryan will be allowed in for Europa final
Ministry spokeswoman Leyla Abdullayeva said on May 10 that "many major sports events have been hosted in Azerbaijan."
Arsenal face dilemma over Henrikh Mkhitaryan's Azerbaijan tripArsenal face dilemma over Henrikh Mkhitaryan's Azerbaijan trip
Henrikh Mkhitaryan has missed games in Azerbaijan for Arsenal and former club Dortmund in recent years.
Partner news
 Articles
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

 Most popular in the section
Mkhitaryan a doubt for Arsenal's meeting with Brentford
Gegard Mousasi destroys Rory MacDonald in Bellator 206 superfight
Magnus Carlsen, Arthur Abraham play chess in Hamburg
Armenia football team has a new chief coach
Home
All news
Overview: Sport
Other news in this section
CATEGORY PARTNER
 Latest news
Most e-cigarette smokers want to quit: study More than 60% of e-cigarette users want to quit using e-cigarettes and 16 percent plan to quit in the next month.
Brain changes may occur 34 years before Alzheimer's symptoms researchers have set out to detect more precise "changepoints" in the evolution of Alzheimer's biomarkers.
Bus carrying tourists overturns in Italy; Armenians among passengers Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
Study sheds light on long-term memory retrieval There have been many famous duos throughout history: Sonny and Cher. Batman and Robin. Penn and Teller.