// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Law on prohibiting bookmakers’ activities in Yerevan approved by first reading

Law on prohibiting bookmakers’ activities in Yerevan approved by first reading
June 3, 2019 - 18:45 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian National Parliament approved the project on changes and additions to the RA law on “Lotteries”. According to the project, the activities of bookmakers will be prohibited in Yerevan since 2020.

The project was approved by 100% of the votes

According to the project initiated by the Vice Speaker of the NP, Alen Simonyan as well as the MPs of “My Step” and “Prosperous Armenia”, Sipan Pashinyan and Naira Zohrabyan, bookmaker activities will be allowed in a list of cities in Armenia including Tsakhkadzor, Meghri, Sevan, and Jermuk.

The project had initiated a protest among the employees of “GoodWin” company. The representatives of the bookmaker company later had a meeting with the NP government and had eventually reached an agreement.

 Top stories
Pashinyan: Armenia badly needs a truly independent judicial systemPashinyan: Armenia badly needs a truly independent judicial system
Nikol Pashinyan has said that Armenia badly needs a truly independent and impartial judicial system.
Pashinyan urges demonstrators to restore access to Armenian courtsPashinyan urges demonstrators to restore access to Armenian courts
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has asked demonstrators to open entrance to the country's courts.
Demonstrators block access to courts across ArmeniaDemonstrators block access to courts across Armenia
Pashinyan’s call for blocking the court entrances came after a judge ordered the release of Robert Kocharyan.
Jailed Armenian ex-President set to be released soonJailed Armenian ex-President set to be released soon
Kocharyan, who was the President of Armenia in 1998–2008, is accused of overthrowing the constitutional order and money laundering.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia eco-camps entice more and more foreign travelers

Green tourism on the rise in Syunik

 Most popular in the section
Armenia looks to ban plastic bags from 2022
Armenia's tourism potential represented at ITB Berlin
Armenian troops hinder Azerbaijan’s engineering work on border
Armenian PM, UAE State Minister talk bilateral ties in Yerevan
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Pompeo announced that USA is ready to negotiate with Iran without preconditions
Armenia Airways to have regular flights to Tehran from June 15
Putin and Medvedev congratulate Pashinyan on his birthday
Armenian soldier killed by enemy's gunshot