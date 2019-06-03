// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Pompeo announced that USA is ready to negotiate with Iran without preconditions

Pompeo announced that USA is ready to negotiate with Iran without preconditions
June 3, 2019 - 21:26 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - U.S. Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo announced that the USA is ready to negotiate with Iran without any preconditions.

“We're prepared to engage in a conversation with no preconditions. We're ready to sit down with them”, Pompeo told reporters at a press conference in Switzerland as reported by RiaNovosti.

Pompeo also stated that the USA will keep resisting the “malign activity” of Tehran. "We're ready to sit down with them, but the American effort to fundamentally reverse the malign activity of this Islamic Republic, this revolutionary force, is going to continue", concluded Pompeo.

The relations between the USA and Iran have significantly worsened. The USA government has set up tough sanctions against the key sectors of Iran's economy and continues to impose those sanctions as a method of pressure. The aim of Washington is to change Iran’s behavior. The USA also considers the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a terrorist organization.

Related links:
Ria.ru: Помпео: США готовы к переговорам с Ираном без предварительных условий
 Top stories
Bus carrying tourists overturns in Italy; Armenians among passengersBus carrying tourists overturns in Italy; Armenians among passengers
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
Nicosia youth rally to mark Armenian Genocide anniversaryNicosia youth rally to mark Armenian Genocide anniversary
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
Mass casualties after Sri Lanka bombings in churches and hotelsMass casualties after Sri Lanka bombings in churches and hotels
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Arnault family pledge €200 million to help rebuild Notre-DameArnault family pledge €200 million to help rebuild Notre-Dame
Bernard Arnault's will contribute 200 million euros to help rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral after it was gutted by fire.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Turkish divestment bill passes California Assembly
Militants beat back Syrian army’s attempted advance in Latakia
U.S. hits Julian Assange with 18 charges in new indictment
Theresa May to resign as UK Prime Minister
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Social Security 6 employees accused of stealing business trip petrol and travel costs
Child victims of trafficking to receive lump-sum support worth AMD 250,000 from government
Petition for arresting accused in March 1 case, Vahagn Harutyunyan was rejected
Law on prohibiting bookmakers’ activities in Yerevan approved by first reading