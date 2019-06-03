Pompeo announced that USA is ready to negotiate with Iran without preconditions
June 3, 2019 - 21:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - U.S. Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo announced that the USA is ready to negotiate with Iran without any preconditions.
“We're prepared to engage in a conversation with no preconditions. We're ready to sit down with them”, Pompeo told reporters at a press conference in Switzerland as reported by RiaNovosti.
Pompeo also stated that the USA will keep resisting the “malign activity” of Tehran. "We're ready to sit down with them, but the American effort to fundamentally reverse the malign activity of this Islamic Republic, this revolutionary force, is going to continue", concluded Pompeo.
The relations between the USA and Iran have significantly worsened. The USA government has set up tough sanctions against the key sectors of Iran's economy and continues to impose those sanctions as a method of pressure. The aim of Washington is to change Iran’s behavior. The USA also considers the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a terrorist organization.
