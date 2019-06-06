Armenian wrestler named European champion in Spain

PanARMENIAN.Net - The European Junior Wrestling Championships is wrapping in the Spanish city of Pontevedra, with Armenian Greco-Roman wrestlers managing to snatch one gold, one silver and one bronze in total.

Malkhas Amoyan, in particular, became the European champion in the 72 kg weight category, with Hayk Melikyan (67kg) and Sahak Hovhannisyan (60 kg) took silver and bronze, respectively.

Amoyan had began fighting for the champion’s title on June 4 and won all the five bouts he was engaged in.