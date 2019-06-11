Armenia face Greece in UEFA European qualifiers
June 11, 2019 - 15:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia face Greece in the UEFA European Championship qualifying round on Tuesday, June 11 in Athens.
Armenia has earned three points in the Euro 2020 qualification so far, having beaten Liechtenstein (3: 0) and been defeated by Finland (0:2) and Bosnia and Herzegovina (1:2).
Greece, meanwhile, drew with Bosnia (2: 2), lose to Italy (0: 3) and Turkey (1: 2) in the past.
