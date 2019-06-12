// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia beat Greece in UEFA European qualifying round

Armenia beat Greece in UEFA European qualifying round
June 12, 2019 - 10:18 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia beat Greece 3:2 at a match in the UEFA European Championship qualifying round on Tuesday, June 11 in Athens.

Aleksandre Karapetian, Gevorg Ghazaryan and Tigran Barseghyan netted goals for the Armenian side.

With six points Armenia currently seat 3rd in Group J, while Greece picked up four points from their opening matches and share the fourth spot with Bosnia.

Armenia's next fixtures are in September when the team meet Italy on the 5th and Bosnia and Herzegovina on the 8th.

