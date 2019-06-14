Armenia climb nine notches in latest FIFA ranking

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia have climbed nine notches to take the 97th spot in the latest FIFA ranking published on Friday, June 14.

The national squad defeated Liechtenstein 3:0 on June 8 and beat Greece 2:3 on June 11 in fixtures within the UEFA European Championship qualifying round.

The team had dropped to the 106th position in April.

Belgium tops the ranking and is closely followed by France and Brazil, according to the report compiled by the Federation.

Meanwhile, Anguilla, Bahamas and San Marino come in the bottom end.