Armenia climb nine notches in latest FIFA ranking
June 14, 2019 - 13:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia have climbed nine notches to take the 97th spot in the latest FIFA ranking published on Friday, June 14.
The national squad defeated Liechtenstein 3:0 on June 8 and beat Greece 2:3 on June 11 in fixtures within the UEFA European Championship qualifying round.
The team had dropped to the 106th position in April.
Belgium tops the ranking and is closely followed by France and Brazil, according to the report compiled by the Federation.
Meanwhile, Anguilla, Bahamas and San Marino come in the bottom end.
Top stories
The Armenian Greco-Roman wrestlers managed to snatch one gold, one silver and one bronze in total.
Mkhitaryan will not travel to Baku over security concerns due to the tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan will not be travelling with Arsenal for their Uefa Europa League final against Chelsea.
Arsenal boss Unai Emery has made it clear he wants Armenia's Henrikh Mkhitaryan to play in the Europa League final.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Hidden brain signals behind working memory identified Making a specific type of brain pattern last longer improves short-term memory in rats, a new study finds.
Israeli jets hit Gaza "after rocket fire into Israel" The seminary was empty at the time of the attack as students had left to celebrate the Jewish Sabbath with their families.
Assange to face extradition hearing in 2020 Ben Brandon said the case "related to one of the largest compromises of confidential information in the history of the United States".
First-ever Armenian-language TV station launches in Turkey Turkey's first Armenian-language television station has hit the airwaves, according to the journalist spearheading the project.