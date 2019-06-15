// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia's Levon Aronian shares 2nd-3rd spots at Norway Chess

Armenia's Levon Aronian shares 2nd-3rd spots at Norway Chess
June 15, 2019 - 11:48 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian shared the 2nd and 3-rd spots with China's Yu Yangyi at the 2019 Altibox Norway Chess tournament.

Magnus Carlsen of Norway secured victory in the penultimate round of the Stavangeռ-hosted event, ultimately collecting 13.5 points throughout the tournament.

Norway Chess is an annual closed chess tournament, typically taking place in the May to June time period every year.

 Top stories
Armenian wrestler named European champion in SpainArmenian wrestler named European champion in Spain
The Armenian Greco-Roman wrestlers managed to snatch one gold, one silver and one bronze in total.
Mkhitaryan's absence from UEL final raised in House of CommonsMkhitaryan's absence from UEL final raised in House of Commons
Mkhitaryan will not travel to Baku over security concerns due to the tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
Mkhitaryan won't travel to Baku for Arsenal's Europa League finalMkhitaryan won't travel to Baku for Arsenal's Europa League final
Henrikh Mkhitaryan will not be travelling with Arsenal for their Uefa Europa League final against Chelsea.
Unai Emery wants Henrikh Mkhitaryan for Europa League finalUnai Emery wants Henrikh Mkhitaryan for Europa League final
Arsenal boss Unai Emery has made it clear he wants Armenia's Henrikh Mkhitaryan to play in the Europa League final.
Partner news
 Articles
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

 Most popular in the section
Arsenal planning to sell Henrikh Mkhitaryan in summer
Armenian skier performs well at Finland-hosted tournament
Dutch Willem II terminates contract with Armenia’s Aras Özbiliz
Karen Khachanov says Paris success can push him into tennis’ elite
Home
All news
Overview: Sport
Other news in this section
CATEGORY PARTNER
 Latest news
Billionaires didn't donate money to rebuild Notre Dame It's been mainly American and French citizens, via charitable foundations at Notre Dame, that have footed the bills.
Maine lawmaker with Armenian roots to run for Congress seat She will likely launch her campaign shortly after the close of the state’s legislative session on June 19.
Apple registers 7 Mac notebooks in Eurasian database The 12-inch MacBook is certainly long overdue for an update, having been last refreshed in June 2017.
German lawmaker says Armenia is on right path to judicial reforms Nikol Pashinyan on June 14 hosted a delegation led by German Bundestag Vice President Thomas Oppermann