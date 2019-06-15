Armenia's Levon Aronian shares 2nd-3rd spots at Norway Chess
June 15, 2019 - 11:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian shared the 2nd and 3-rd spots with China's Yu Yangyi at the 2019 Altibox Norway Chess tournament.
Magnus Carlsen of Norway secured victory in the penultimate round of the Stavangeռ-hosted event, ultimately collecting 13.5 points throughout the tournament.
Norway Chess is an annual closed chess tournament, typically taking place in the May to June time period every year.
