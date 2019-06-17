Ukrainian-Armenian Artem Dalakian defends WBA flyweight title
June 17, 2019 - 13:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - WBA flyweight champion, Ukranian-Armenian boxer Artem Dalakian defended his crown against Sarawut Thawornkham with a technical knockout in the tenth round at the Parkovy Center in Kiev, Ukraine, Fightnews.com reports.
The Thai challenger came to fight but Dalakian broke him down and the referee had to stop the contest to save Thawornkham from further punishment.
For Dalakian it was the third defense of the WBA title and one of his toughest matches.
Top stories
The Armenian Greco-Roman wrestlers managed to snatch one gold, one silver and one bronze in total.
Mkhitaryan will not travel to Baku over security concerns due to the tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan will not be travelling with Arsenal for their Uefa Europa League final against Chelsea.
Arsenal boss Unai Emery has made it clear he wants Armenia's Henrikh Mkhitaryan to play in the Europa League final.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Postcard dedicated to Council of Europe cancelled in Armenia A postcard with one stamp dedicated to the Council of Europe was cancelled and put into circulation by HayPost CJSC.
Armenia Defense Minister visits border positions Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan on June 15 visited a number of Armenian military bases along the country’s border.
30 dead in triple suicide bombings in Nigeria One of the bombers detonated his explosive outside a cinema hall where soccer fans had gathered to watch a match.
Kim Kardashian teams up with Lyft to help 5000 inmates get jobs: media Kim Kardashian West's recent announcement at The White House was only the start of a massive undertaking.