Ukrainian-Armenian Artem Dalakian defends WBA flyweight title

June 17, 2019 - 13:08 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - WBA flyweight champion, Ukranian-Armenian boxer Artem Dalakian defended his crown against Sarawut Thawornkham with a technical knockout in the tenth round at the Parkovy Center in Kiev, Ukraine, Fightnews.com reports.

The Thai challenger came to fight but Dalakian broke him down and the referee had to stop the contest to save Thawornkham from further punishment.

For Dalakian it was the third defense of the WBA title and one of his toughest matches.

