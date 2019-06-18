// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Marriage rate grows, divorce rate drops in Armenia

June 18, 2019 - 17:20 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - 6097 marriages we registered in Armenia in the first five months of 2019, up by 521 against the same period last year.

According to information provided by the Ministry of Justice, divorces in the reporting period were down by 151.

1506 divorces were finalized in January-May of 2019.

