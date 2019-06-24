Armenian wrestler snatches gold at Cadet European Championship

PanARMENIAN.Net - Freestyle wrestler Lyova Gevorgyan (92 weight category) of Armenia has won gold at the Cadet European Championship in Faenza, Italy.

Gevorgyan defeated Russia’s Islam Kartoev in his final bout to become the champion, having earlier beat wrestlers from Azerbaijan, Greece, Bulgaria and Macedonia.

Another of Armenia’s representatives, Genik Asatryan (60kg) snatched a silver medal, while Menua Yaribekyan (71kg) took bronze.