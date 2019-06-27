Mkhitaryan welcomes fans to Armenia ahead of UEFA U-19 Championship

PanARMENIAN.Net - Captain of the Armenian national team and Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is inviting football fans to Armenia for the UEFA European Under-19 Championship.

"Welcome to Armenia, the host country of the UEFA European Under-19 Championship 2019," Mkhitaryan says in the video which also demonstrates some of the attractions that Yerevan has to offer.

The Armenian capital will host the competition from July 14 to 27.