Young Armenian judoka named European champion in Warsaw

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian judoka Susanna Stepanyan (40 kg weight category) has become the European champion among juniors, reports the press service of the National Olympic Committee.

At the European Junior Championships, held in Warsaw, Poland, the athlete from the twon of Gyumri secured three victories and reached the final to beat Luca Mamira, the Hungarian representative, too.

More than 300 athletes from 30 countries are taking part in the European Championships.