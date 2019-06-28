Young Armenian judoka named European champion in Warsaw
June 28, 2019 - 11:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian judoka Susanna Stepanyan (40 kg weight category) has become the European champion among juniors, reports the press service of the National Olympic Committee.
At the European Junior Championships, held in Warsaw, Poland, the athlete from the twon of Gyumri secured three victories and reached the final to beat Luca Mamira, the Hungarian representative, too.
More than 300 athletes from 30 countries are taking part in the European Championships.
The Russian tennis player of Armenian descent has for the first time broken into the Top 10 of the ATP Rankings.
Ukrainian-Armenian flyweight champion Artem Dalakian defended his WBA belt in a fight against Sarawut Tavornham.
Armenia have climbed nine notches to take the 97th spot in the latest FIFA ranking published on June 14.
Armenia beat Greece 3:2 at a match in the UEFA European Championship qualifying round on June 11 in Athens.
