Aeroflot cancels flights between Moscow and Prague
July 2, 2019 - 11:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Aeroflot on Tuesday, July 2 announced plans to cancel Moscow-Prague flights as a result of a decision by the Czech Republic's aviation authorities to cancel previously issued flight permits.
The Russian carrier said in a statement that affected passengers could depart for Prague on flights with other carriers.
According to the statement, several of the company's flights from Moscow to Prague as well as those from Prague to Moscow have been suspended due to a decision by the Czech authorities to revoke flight permits, Sputnik reports.
"Because of the decision by the Czech Republic's aviation authorities to revoke earlier issued permits for Moscow-Prague-Moscow flights, Aeroflot has to cancel following flights: SU2010/2011, SU2014/2015, SU2016/2017 and SU2018/2019, scheduled for 2 July", the airline said in a statement.
At the same time, flights SU2012/2013 and SU2024/2025 will be carried out as scheduled, according to Aeroflot.
No statement has been issued by Aeroflot regarding the decision by the Czech aviation authorities. According to the Russia-based airline, the company will closely monitor the situation and any affected passengers will be updated on new developments.
