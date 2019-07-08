Edmen Shahbazyan defeats Jack Marshman in 72 seconds
July 8, 2019 - 11:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Undefeated Edmen Shahbazyan crashed 29-year-old Welshman Jack Marshman in 72 seconds at UFC 239 in Las Vegas.
Marshman survived some hard ground strokes from the Armenian-American but was forced to tap out when his opponent applied a rear naked choke hold, the BBC reports.
The result sees middleweight Shahbazyan advance his record to 10-0 while Marshman falls to 23-9.
