Nuno Gomes visits Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan
July 17, 2019 - 18:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Nuno Gomes, who played as a striker Portugal’s national football squad has visited the Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan.
Gomes has arrived in the country for two days as an ambassador for the UEFA European Under-19 Championship.
Tourism the memorial, the sportsman laid flowers in memory of the victims of the Genocide.
While in Yerevan, Gomes will watch the games of the championship.
“It’s not my first visit. I first came here years ago with Portugal’s national team,” he was quoted as saying by Yerkir Media.
