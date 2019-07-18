// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

40,000 capacity stadium in Yerevan draws $300 million investment

40,000 capacity stadium in Yerevan draws $300 million investment
July 18, 2019 - 14:21 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Gevorg Loretsyan has revealed that a national Stadium with a capacity of 35,000-40,000 will be built in Yerevan and is set to comply with international standards.

“I left for the United States in late April to negotiate the matter with a possible investor,” Loretsyan said in a Facebook post.

“An official proposal has already been sent to the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport.”

According to the Deputy Minister, the investor is ready to make investment worth as much as $300 million to build a UEFA Category 4 stadium in Armenia.

Though it was initially decided to build the national stadium in one of the provinces, Loretsyan said the facility will be constructed in Yerevan to allow the Armenian capital to host top-level international fixtures, such as the European Cup or European Championship matches.

 Top stories
Henrikh Mkhitaryan seems to be brushing off transfer rumorsHenrikh Mkhitaryan seems to be brushing off transfer rumors
Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan said that he can't wait for the new season with Arsenal to begin.
Armenian wrestler snatches gold at Cadet European ChampionshipArmenian wrestler snatches gold at Cadet European Championship
Another of Armenia’s representatives, Genik Asatryan won a silver medal, while Menua Yaribekyan took bronze.
Karen Khachanov breaks into ATP top 10 for first time everKaren Khachanov breaks into ATP top 10 for first time ever
The Russian tennis player of Armenian descent has for the first time broken into the Top 10 of the ATP Rankings.
Ukrainian-Armenian Artem Dalakian defends WBA flyweight titleUkrainian-Armenian Artem Dalakian defends WBA flyweight title
Ukrainian-Armenian flyweight champion Artem Dalakian defended his WBA belt in a fight against Sarawut Tavornham.
Partner news
 Articles
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

 Most popular in the section
UEFA prohibits Arsenal to organize “Armenian” promotional campaigns
Arsenal planning to sell Henrikh Mkhitaryan in summer
Armenian skier performs well at Finland-hosted tournament
Dutch Willem II terminates contract with Armenia’s Aras Özbiliz
Home
All news
Overview: Sport
Other news in this section
CATEGORY PARTNER
 Latest news
Turkish military convoy enters northern Hama: report A Turkish military convoy has reportedly entered the northwestern region of Syria on July 18 morning.
responsAbility, Ameriabank join forces for loan securitization project The arranger and placement agent of the transaction is JP Morgan, while key investors in the vehicle include the OPIC.
"Gossip Girl" getting a reboot on HBO Max Less than 10 years after "Gossip Girl" came to an end on the CW, the soapy teen drama is getting a reboot on HBO Max.
Kevin Spacey groping case dropped by prosecutors Spacey was charged with indecent assault and battery last year in the only criminal case that has been brought against the actor.