Henrikh Mkhitaryan speaks Armenian in new Adidas ad (video)
July 23, 2019 - 13:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan speaks Armenian in a new ad for Adidas.
“You want these boots? They no come with conditions,” the Armenia captain says in the video which also features English subtitles for those who do not understand Armenian.
“In these boots you must strike fear.
“The is the way I play the game, and these boots are for creators only.
“Take the deal.
“Dare to create.”
