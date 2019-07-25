// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia drop one spot in new FIFA ranking

Armenia drop one spot in new FIFA ranking
July 25, 2019 - 16:43 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia have dropped one notch to take the 98th spot in the latest FIFA ranking published recently by the federation.

The national squad defeated Liechtenstein 3:0 on June 8 and beat Greece 2:3 on June 11 in fixtures within the UEFA European Championship qualifying round.

The team climbed to the 97th spot last month after having dropped to the 106th position in April.

Belgium tops the ranking and is closely followed by France and Brazil, according to the report compiled by the Federation.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan seems to be brushing off transfer rumorsHenrikh Mkhitaryan seems to be brushing off transfer rumors
Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan said that he can't wait for the new season with Arsenal to begin.
Armenian wrestler snatches gold at Cadet European ChampionshipArmenian wrestler snatches gold at Cadet European Championship
Another of Armenia’s representatives, Genik Asatryan won a silver medal, while Menua Yaribekyan took bronze.
Karen Khachanov breaks into ATP top 10 for first time everKaren Khachanov breaks into ATP top 10 for first time ever
The Russian tennis player of Armenian descent has for the first time broken into the Top 10 of the ATP Rankings.
Ukrainian-Armenian Artem Dalakian defends WBA flyweight titleUkrainian-Armenian Artem Dalakian defends WBA flyweight title
Ukrainian-Armenian flyweight champion Artem Dalakian defended his WBA belt in a fight against Sarawut Tavornham.
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

UEFA prohibits Arsenal to organize “Armenian” promotional campaigns
Arsenal planning to sell Henrikh Mkhitaryan in summer
Armenian skier performs well at Finland-hosted tournament
Dutch Willem II terminates contract with Armenia’s Aras Özbiliz
