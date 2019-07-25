Armenia drop one spot in new FIFA ranking

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia have dropped one notch to take the 98th spot in the latest FIFA ranking published recently by the federation.

The national squad defeated Liechtenstein 3:0 on June 8 and beat Greece 2:3 on June 11 in fixtures within the UEFA European Championship qualifying round.

The team climbed to the 97th spot last month after having dropped to the 106th position in April.

Belgium tops the ranking and is closely followed by France and Brazil, according to the report compiled by the Federation.