Armenia's Levon Aronian leads at Saint Louis Rapid & Blitz start

August 12, 2019 - 10:54 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian started the first day of the Saint Louis Rapid & Blitz Grand Chess Tour in St. Louis perfectly, scoringa 6.0/6 after three victories.

He now leads by a full point.

After Cote d'Ivoire, Zagreb and Paris, the 2019 Grand Chess Tour resumed for a month of chess in St. Louis, where the rapid and blitz event will be followed by the seventh edition of the Sinquefield Cup.

Reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway, and Ding Liren of China lag behind in the second and third point with 4.0 points each.

 Top stories
Henrikh Mkhitaryan speaks Armenian in new Adidas adHenrikh Mkhitaryan speaks Armenian in new Adidas ad
“You want these boots? They no come with conditions,” the Armenia captain says in the new Adidas ad.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan seems to be brushing off transfer rumorsHenrikh Mkhitaryan seems to be brushing off transfer rumors
Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan said that he can't wait for the new season with Arsenal to begin.
Armenian wrestler snatches gold at Cadet European ChampionshipArmenian wrestler snatches gold at Cadet European Championship
Another of Armenia’s representatives, Genik Asatryan won a silver medal, while Menua Yaribekyan took bronze.
Ukrainian-Armenian Artem Dalakian defends WBA flyweight titleUkrainian-Armenian Artem Dalakian defends WBA flyweight title
Ukrainian-Armenian flyweight champion Artem Dalakian defended his WBA belt in a fight against Sarawut Tavornham.
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

 Latest news
Iran's Zarif: U.S. arms sales to Gulf turning region into "tinderbox" Washington is pursuing a "maximum pressure" campaign designed to force Iran to limit its nuclear and military activities.
Yerevan named the most popular destination from Moscow this summer The Armenian capital of Yerevan has become the most popular foreign destination for tourists from Moscow.
Azerbaijan's ceasefire violations surge due to engineering work: Armenia “[The surge in ceasefire violations] is the result of engineering works carried out by the two sides," Balayan said.
Iran: No "definitive" French proposals to ease tensions Reports said France has offered to deposit $15 bn to help Iran conduct business regardless of U.S. sanctions.