Armenia's Levon Aronian leads at Saint Louis Rapid & Blitz start

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian started the first day of the Saint Louis Rapid & Blitz Grand Chess Tour in St. Louis perfectly, scoringa 6.0/6 after three victories.

He now leads by a full point.

After Cote d'Ivoire, Zagreb and Paris, the 2019 Grand Chess Tour resumed for a month of chess in St. Louis, where the rapid and blitz event will be followed by the seventh edition of the Sinquefield Cup.

Reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway, and Ding Liren of China lag behind in the second and third point with 4.0 points each.