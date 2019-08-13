// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia's Pashinyan traveling to U.S. in September

August 13, 2019 - 11:03 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan revealed Monday, August 12 that he will be traveling to the United States in September.

When meeting the Armenian community members in Los Angeles, Pashinyan is planning to weigh in on the same agenda he raised in Stepanakert, Nagorno karabakh recently.

Addressing his followers via a live Facebook stream, the Prime Minister invited Armenians living in the U.S. to the Grand Park in Los Angeles on September 22.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the Pan-Armenian Games in Stepanakert, Pashinyan outlines Armenia's priorities for the comign 30 years. He also declared that Artsakh (Karabakh) is and will always be a part of Armenia which drew Azerbaijan's ire.

Armenia’s eleven

Who is who in the web of so many Sargsyans

