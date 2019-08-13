Armenia's Pashinyan traveling to U.S. in September
August 13, 2019 - 11:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan revealed Monday, August 12 that he will be traveling to the United States in September.
When meeting the Armenian community members in Los Angeles, Pashinyan is planning to weigh in on the same agenda he raised in Stepanakert, Nagorno karabakh recently.
Addressing his followers via a live Facebook stream, the Prime Minister invited Armenians living in the U.S. to the Grand Park in Los Angeles on September 22.
Addressing the opening ceremony of the Pan-Armenian Games in Stepanakert, Pashinyan outlines Armenia's priorities for the comign 30 years. He also declared that Artsakh (Karabakh) is and will always be a part of Armenia which drew Azerbaijan's ire.
Top stories
A court in Yerevan ruled on June 25 that former President Robert Kocharyan will again be taken into custody.
Armenia, Taron Avia and Atlantis European are ready to help resolve the conflict between Georgia and Russia.
The next meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan is scheduled to take place in Washington D.C. on June 20
In a live address on Monday, the PM addressed demonstrators blocking access to courts across the country.
Partner news
Latest news
New dinosaur species discovered in South Africa A previously discovered dinosaur skull has now been categorised as an entirely new species of dinosaur.
H&M, Zara closing stores to boost e-commerce After closing about 140 stores last year, H&M has revised down its plans for store openings this year from a net 175 worldwide to 130.
Negative memory storage affects depression symptoms Physical manifestations of negative memories in the hippocampus could underlie cognitive symptoms of depression
Measles cases have tripled globally, warns WHO These numbers are "the highest (registered) since 2006," WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier told reporters in Geneva.