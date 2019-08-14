Ian Wright challenges Mkhitaryan, Ozil to do more for Arsenal

PanARMENIAN.Net - Legendary former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has urged Gunners duo Germeny international Mesut Ozil and Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan to provide more service for the club this season.

Speaking on BBC’s Monday Night Club, Wright said the playmakers do not provide anywhere near enough for the likes of Gabon international Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

He said: “In respect of other players who need step up. Someone like Mkhitaryan. Mkhitaryan, Ozil, if they had the kind of season we’d been expecting in the last couple of years, I believe Aubameyang and the way he plays, he scored more goals against [the top six].

“In those games, I feel they do nowhere near enough to get him in the game. He plays on the edge. It’s up to people to find him, I think he does that against anymore. The fact is, I don’t think they create enough for him.”