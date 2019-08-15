Levon Aronian clinches Saint Louis Rapid & Blitz victory

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian won the Saint Louis Rapid & Blitz tournament Wednesday, August 14, despite losing his last round game against France’s Maxime Vachier-Lagrave.

Vachier-Lagrave ended up sharing second place with Yu Yangyi and Ding Liren (China), while world champion Magnus Carlsen (Norway) finished in sixth place.

The annual Rapid & Blitz event of the Grand Chess Tour is a five-day round-robin played between Aug 10 and 14, with the round-robin rapid event being held in the first three days followed by the double round-robin blitz event in the last two days.

The three-week long gala festival at the iconic Saint Louis Chess Club will continue with the Sinquefield Cup from August 17 to 28, one of the two classical events of the GCT.