Russian pilots hailed as heroes after emergency landing in cornfield
August 15, 2019 - 17:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The pilots of a passenger jet that made an emergency landing in a cornfield outside of one of Moscow's airports after colliding with a flock of birds are heros, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
The Airbus A321 aircraft of Ural Airlines was carrying 234 passengers and seven crew members from Moscow's Zhukovsky airport to Simferopol in Russia-annexed Crimea, the Rosaviatsia air transport agency said in a statement.
"There was an emergency landing in Zhukovsky. Birds got into both engines. Engines turned off, the crew carried out the landing ... one kilometre away from the runway," TASS state news agency quoted the airlines' general director, Sergei Skuratov, as saying.
The Ministry of Health said 23 people were injured, including nine children.
The plane landed in a cornfield, with its engines off and landing gear retracted, the agency added.
"Let's congratulate each other that 234 passengers of the plane and seven crew members survived, we wish a speedy recovery to those who were injured, and congratulate the hero pilots who saved the lives of people and landed the plane," Peskov was quoted as saying by RIA Novosti.
Top stories
The exit polls only showed results for seats assigned by party lists, which represent half of the 450-member parliament.
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia ready to host 6th Starmus Festival, says President Armenia is ready to host the sixth edition of the Starmus Festival, Sarkissian told people behind the event.
Spending time with pets can aid older adults: study Social isolation is becoming an increasingly common issue, with one in five Americans reporting they feel lonely
Syrian army captures another town in Idlib The Syrian army captured Harsh Abdeen after advancing north of the town of Al-Hobeit in southern Idlib.
Lydian "relieved, heartened" as Amulsar report released Sellers said: “It has been a tough year for many thousands of direct and indirect stakeholders in the Amulsar Project."