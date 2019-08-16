Unai Emery should sell "frustrated" Henrikh Mkhitaryan: Nigel Winterburn

PanARMENIAN.Net - Unai Emery should look to offload ‘frustrated’ Arsenal forward Henrikh Mkhitaryan before the European transfer window closes, according to football pundit and former left-back Nigel Winterburn, Metro reports.

Armenia international Mkhitaryan has endured a mixed spell at the Emirates since being involved in a swap deal with Alexis Sanchez from Manchester United last year.

The 30-year-old has struggled to perform consistently for the Gunners although was offered a start by Emery last weekend as Arsenal beat Newcastle United.

Despite this, Winterburn believes Mkhitaryan will drop out of first-team contention once key players return and says his former club should sanction his departure this month.

He told sportingbet: ‘Arsenal should look to sell Mkhitaryan to a European team this transfer window.

"When everyone is back fit for Arsenal, Mkhitaryan is going to struggle to get any game time at all during the season.

"Mkhitaryan looks a frustrated figure, nothing seems to be working out for him on the pitch – his passes are misplaced, his shooting is off and he can’t beat his man.

"His performance against Newcastle on the opening game of the season wasn’t good enough, especially when you’re playing at the highest level.

"No doubt, Mkhitaryan is a talented player but he’s going to struggle to hold down a regular position when everybody’s fit."