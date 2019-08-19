Armenian wrestlers win two silver medals at World Championships
August 19, 2019 - 11:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian team won two silver medals at the 2019 World Junior Wrestling Championships, held in Tallinn, Estonia from August 12 to 18.
Greco-Roman wrestler Shant Khachatryan (67 weight category) lost his final bout to Georgia’s Giorgi Shotadze to claim silver.
Sahak Hovhannisyan (60kg), meanwhile, lost to Turkish wrestler Kerem Kamal to also take the second spot.
