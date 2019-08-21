Aras Özbiliz terminates contract with Istanbul's Besiktas

PanARMENIAN.Net - Midfielder of the Armenian national team Aras Özbiliz has terminated his contract with Istanbul's Beşiktaş.

For early termination of the agreement the player will receive €2.25 million from the club, Gazeta.ru said citing a report from Hurriyet.

The money will be paid in four installments.

Özbiliz played five matches for the Turkish club and scored one goal as a result. The midfielder has also played for the Moscow Spartak.