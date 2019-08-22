Russia "shouldn't be back in G8 unless Crimea is returned to Ukraine"

PanARMENIAN.Net - President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky believes that until the Russian Federation returns Crimea and ceases hostilities in Donbas, there can be no talk of its return to the ranks of the G8 countries. President posted his comment on Facebook, 112 Ukraine reports.

“Since March 2014, after the suspension of Russia's participation in the G8, nothing has changed. The Ukrainian Crimea is now occupied, the Ukrainian Donbas is still suffering from the war,” Zelensky said.

He stressed that the return of occupied Crimea, the cessation of hostilities in Donbas and the release of more than 100 political prisoners and Ukrainian sailors held by the Kremlin, will be a real serious signal to the world that Russia is ready to once again take its place on the agenda of high diplomacy.

Zelensky expressed gratitude to all countries that consistently support Ukraine in upholding its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

It was previously reported that U.S. President Donald Trump supported the return of Russia to G7 on the eve of the next G7 summit, which will be held from August 24 to 26 in French Biarritz.

France believes that Russia’s return to the G7 should be preceded by progress on the Ukrainian issue.

Steffen Seibert, spokesman for the German government, said Germany opposed Russia's return to the G7.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also opposed the return of Russia to a number of G7 countries.

Russia was expelled from the G8 club after the annexation of Crimea in 2014.