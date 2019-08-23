Ararat Armenia beats Dudelange in Europa League qualifying phase

PanARMENIAN.Net - Ararat Armenia beat Luxembourg's F91 Dudelange team 2:1 in a Europa League qualification match Thursday, August 23.

Dutch striker Mailson Lima from the Armenian side netted a goal with a head strike thanks to an assist from Bulgarian midfielder Georgy Pashov.

When the match was almost over, IIja Antonov (Estonia) managed to crush Dudelange's hopes in the 93rd minute with a late goal.

The teams will next meet on August 29.