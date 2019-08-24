Actor McConaughey is now part-owner of Austin FC

PanARMENIAN.Net - Actor Matthew McConaughey has joined the ownership group of Major League Soccer expansion side Austin FC, the team have announced, Goal.com reports.

Two Oak Ventures, the parent company who owns Austin FC, revealed the news as they announced new “local ownership partners” to the club on Friday, August 23.

That group included McConaughey, a Texas native who attended the University of Texas in Austin, and frequently attends basketball and football games at his alma mater.

McConaughey has also been seen at Los Angeles FC matches, wearing Austin FC gear, as guest of that team’s part-owner, Will Ferrell.

“Austin FC is more than a quality investment FOR Austin, it’s a quality investment IN Austin,” McConaughey said in a statement. “The most diverse and borderless game in the world is now coming to one of the most multicultural, creative and diverse cities in the world.

“Austin FC is a healthy investment in our city’s culture and future.”

McConaughey also added he considered this to be part of his legacy to the city.

"This is about legacy for me,” he said. “This is an investment in my children and our city’s future and our children’s future.

“It’s something I want to outlive me and outlive my children."