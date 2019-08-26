Armenian canoeists make it to World Championship finals

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenia duo Hayk Tadevosyan/Artur Akishinhas qualified for the B finals of the K2 200m event of the Canoe Sprint World Championship underway in Szeget, Hungary.

In the semifinal they showed a 39.72 sec. result.

On Sunday, August 25 Ara Virabyan performed in the final of the C1 5000m event, and Vladimir Alaverdyan started the final A of the K1 5000m event.