Armenian canoeists make it to World Championship finals
August 26, 2019 - 13:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenia duo Hayk Tadevosyan/Artur Akishinhas qualified for the B finals of the K2 200m event of the Canoe Sprint World Championship underway in Szeget, Hungary.
In the semifinal they showed a 39.72 sec. result.
On Sunday, August 25 Ara Virabyan performed in the final of the C1 5000m event, and Vladimir Alaverdyan started the final A of the K1 5000m event.
