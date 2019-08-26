// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenian canoeists make it to World Championship finals

August 26, 2019 - 13:22 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenia duo Hayk Tadevosyan/Artur Akishinhas qualified for the B finals of the K2 200m event of the Canoe Sprint World Championship underway in Szeget, Hungary.

In the semifinal they showed a 39.72 sec. result.

On Sunday, August 25 Ara Virabyan performed in the final of the C1 5000m event, and Vladimir Alaverdyan started the final A of the K1 5000m event.

Armenian wrestlers win two silver medals at World Championships
The Armenian team has won two silver medals at the 2019 World Junior Wrestling Championships, held in Tallinn.
Levon Aronian clinches Saint Louis Rapid & Blitz victory
MVL ended up sharing second place with Yu Yangyi and Ding Liren, while world champion Magnus Carlsen finished sixth.
Levon Aronian still leading Saint Louis Rapid event
A kin win over Aronian to close out the session leaves Maxime Vachier-Lagrave with a half point lead.
Armenia's Levon Aronian leads at Saint Louis Rapid & Blitz start
Aronian started the first day of the Saint Louis Rapid & Blitz Grand Chess Tour in St. Louis with a 6.0/6 score.
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

UEFA prohibits Arsenal to organize “Armenian” promotional campaigns
Arsenal planning to sell Henrikh Mkhitaryan in summer
Dutch Willem II terminates contract with Armenia’s Aras Özbiliz
Karen Khachanov breaks into ATP top 10 for first time ever
Germany completes ratification of Armenia-EU agreement Germany has completely ratified the new partnership Agreement signed between Armenia and the EU.
Abkhazia heads to runoff in presidential vote Separatist election authorities said results show Khadzhimba and Kvitsiniya placed first and second, respectively.
First death linked to vaping reported in U.S. It comes as experts investigate a mystery lung disease across the U.S that is linked to use of e-cigarettes.
Trump not taking back foreign aid; Armenia among countries to benefit Trump opted "not to pursue a rescission proposal for funds appropriated for the State Department and the USAID."