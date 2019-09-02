UEFA President to watch Armenia-Italy match in Yerevan

PanARMENIAN.Net - Tickets for the UEFA European qualifiers match between Armenia and Italy have sold out, according to the Football Federation of Armenia.

Scheduled for Thursday, September 5, the game will most probably be held in a jam-packed stadium, with UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin also set to attend the game in Yerevan.

The Federation released a statement on Monday, urging match-goers to get to the stadium at least one hour before kickoff.