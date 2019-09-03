Georgia's interior minister nominated for PM post
September 3, 2019 - 11:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The ruling Georgian Dream party has nominated Interior Minister Giorgi Gakharia for the post of prime minister, RIA news agency cited the party’s chairman as saying on Tuesday, September 3, Reuters reports.
Outgoing prime minister Mamuka Bakhtadze announced his resignation on Monday after little more than a year in the job.
The former finance minister, who became premier in June last year, said it had been “a great honor” to lead the Caucasus nation’s government, in a lengthy Facebook post listing the achievements of his administration. Bakhtadze, 37, said he’d hold a news conference at 3 p.m. in the capital, Tbilisi. The ruling Georgian Dream party’s leader in parliament, Georgi Volsky, said a new candidate for prime minister would be announced on Tuesday.
Georgia faces parliamentary elections in October next year. The government has faced criticism in recent weeks as the currency has reached record lows against the dollar, and amid a backlash over a violent crackdown on protesters angered by the visit of a Russian lawmaker to Georgia’s parliament.
Earlier this month, local media reported that Gakharia -- who had been blamed over the handling of the protests in June -- may replace Bakhtadze as head of government.
Top stories
The exit polls only showed results for seats assigned by party lists, which represent half of the 450-member parliament.
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia says will continue humanitarian mission in Syria Tonoyan has refuted allegations suggesting that the U.S. government has demanded the withdrawal of the Armenians troops from Syria.
LED lighting system will be installed in Nerkin Karmiraghbyur The border village of Nerkin Karmiraghbyur shares a 10 km border line with the neighboring country.
Samsung working on phone that folds into a square Samsung Electronics Co. is preparing to unveil a phone that folds down into a compact-sized square.
Ukraine lawmakers stripped of immunity from prosecution Critics have said removing lawmakers’ protection leaves them vulnerable to targeted prosecutions by those in power.