Armenia’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan gears up for tough match against Italy (video)
September 4, 2019 - 13:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Roma midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is hoping for good results in UEFA European qualifiers match between Armenia and Italy on Thursday, September 5.
The Armenian playmaker said, however, that the match is not going to be an easy one.
Mkhitaryan thanked the fans after it was reported that the game sold out several days before the event, with UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin also set to attend the fixture in Yerevan.
The midfielder who has just joined Roma, said he is happy about the transfer to the Italian club.
Mkhitaryan left Arsenal on Monday, September 2 before the European transfer window closed after Roma made a deadline-day move for him.
The Serie A side have paid a loan fee of £2.75 million to sign the 30-year-old for the season as part of a deal that has no obligation to buy clause.
Roma are looking to bring him on loan until the end of the season with the option to make the deal permanent.
