Passenger traffic in Armenian airports grew 15% in August

PanARMENIAN.Net - The two Armenian airports served 399,635 people in August, up by 15% against the same period last year.

A 16.3 % increase in passenger traffic was observed in Yerevan's Zvartnots International Airport, which served 383,504 passengers against the 329,666 of the past August.

Shirak Airport of Gyumri, meanwhile, served 16,131 passengers, down by 9.5% from last year's 17,827.

Since the beginning of the year, 2,092,131 people used the services of the two airports of Armenia, up by 12% overall.