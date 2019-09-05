Armenia facing Italy in UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia are confronting Italy in a match within the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying tournament on Thursday, September 5.

The Italian team currently top Group J with 12 points, while Armenia sit in the third spot with 6 points.

Tickets for the fixture have long sold out, with UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin also set to attend the game in Yerevan.

The country's Football Federation released a statement earlier, urging match-goers to get to the stadium at least one hour before kickoff.

Armenia will be enhanced by midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan who has just joined Roma.

The second leg match will be held on November 18.

Mkhitaryan left Arsenal on Monday before the European transfer window closed after Roma made a deadline-day move for him.

The Serie A side have paid a loan fee of £2.75 million to sign the 30-year-old for the season as part of a deal that has no obligation to buy clause.