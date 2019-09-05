Armenia unveil squad for Italy fixture

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Football Federation of Armenia has unveiled the 23-man squad for the Thursday, September 5 match against Italy.

Tickets for the fixture have long sold out, with UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin also set to attend the game in Yerevan.

The country's Football Federation released a statement earlier, urging match-goers to get to the stadium at least one hour before kickoff.

The Italian team currently top Group J with 12 points, while Armenia sit in the third spot with 6 points.