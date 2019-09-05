// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia unveil squad for Italy fixture

Armenia unveil squad for Italy fixture
September 5, 2019 - 12:24 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Football Federation of Armenia has unveiled the 23-man squad for the Thursday, September 5 match against Italy.

Tickets for the fixture have long sold out, with UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin also set to attend the game in Yerevan.

The country's Football Federation released a statement earlier, urging match-goers to get to the stadium at least one hour before kickoff.

The Italian team currently top Group J with 12 points, while Armenia sit in the third spot with 6 points.

Related links:
Football Federation's Facebook post
 Top stories
Henrikh Mkhitaryan says excited to join RomaHenrikh Mkhitaryan says excited to join Roma
Henrikh Mkhitaryan is relishing the prospect of playing in Italy and beginning “a new chapter” at AS Roma.
Roma “very close” to agreeing a loan deal Henrikh MkhitaryanRoma “very close” to agreeing a loan deal Henrikh Mkhitaryan
Roma are looking to bring him on loan until the end of the season with the option to make the deal permanent.
Ararat Armenia beats Dudelange in Europa League qualifying phaseArarat Armenia beats Dudelange in Europa League qualifying phase
Ararat Armenia beat Luxembourg's F91 Dudelange team 2:1 in a Europa League qualification match.
Armenian wrestlers win two silver medals at World ChampionshipsArmenian wrestlers win two silver medals at World Championships
The Armenian team has won two silver medals at the 2019 World Junior Wrestling Championships, held in Tallinn.
Partner news
 Articles
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

 Most popular in the section
UEFA prohibits Arsenal to organize “Armenian” promotional campaigns
Arsenal planning to sell Henrikh Mkhitaryan in summer
Dutch Willem II terminates contract with Armenia’s Aras Özbiliz
Karen Khachanov breaks into ATP top 10 for first time ever
Home
All news
Overview: Sport
Other news in this section
CATEGORY PARTNER
 Latest news
Vegetarians might have higher risk of stroke than meat eaters Many people ditch meat in pursuit of health and environmental benefits and concerns about animal welfare.
Tyrannosaurus rex had a built-in air conditioner: study To understand what might have been going on in T. rex's head, the researchers applied thermal imaging to modern reptiles.
Lung cancer screenings can point to other smoking-related conditions Lung cancer screenings for smokers may also help detect other deadly ailments associated with the habit.
Scientists develop possible strategy for cancer drug resistance The researchers, in a range of studies, identified a cellular pathway that allows a form of acute myeloid leukemia.