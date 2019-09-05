Armenia unveil squad for Italy fixture
September 5, 2019 - 12:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Football Federation of Armenia has unveiled the 23-man squad for the Thursday, September 5 match against Italy.
Tickets for the fixture have long sold out, with UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin also set to attend the game in Yerevan.
The country's Football Federation released a statement earlier, urging match-goers to get to the stadium at least one hour before kickoff.
The Italian team currently top Group J with 12 points, while Armenia sit in the third spot with 6 points.
Top stories
Henrikh Mkhitaryan is relishing the prospect of playing in Italy and beginning “a new chapter” at AS Roma.
Roma are looking to bring him on loan until the end of the season with the option to make the deal permanent.
Ararat Armenia beat Luxembourg's F91 Dudelange team 2:1 in a Europa League qualification match.
The Armenian team has won two silver medals at the 2019 World Junior Wrestling Championships, held in Tallinn.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Vegetarians might have higher risk of stroke than meat eaters Many people ditch meat in pursuit of health and environmental benefits and concerns about animal welfare.
Tyrannosaurus rex had a built-in air conditioner: study To understand what might have been going on in T. rex's head, the researchers applied thermal imaging to modern reptiles.
Lung cancer screenings can point to other smoking-related conditions Lung cancer screenings for smokers may also help detect other deadly ailments associated with the habit.
Scientists develop possible strategy for cancer drug resistance The researchers, in a range of studies, identified a cellular pathway that allows a form of acute myeloid leukemia.