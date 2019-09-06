// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Euro 2020 qualifiers: Armenia defeated by Italy 3:1

September 6, 2019

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia were defeated by Italy 3:1 in a match within the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying tournament on Thursday, September 5.

11 minutes in, Armenia's Alexander Karapetyan netted the first goal of the fixture but the Italians were quick to retaliate and score two more times in the second half.

Both teams will return to action on Sunday for their final game of the international break.

Armenia remain on home soil, this time hosting Bosnia & Herzegovina.

