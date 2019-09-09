// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

UEFA European qualifiers: Armenia move up to third spot in Group J

UEFA European qualifiers: Armenia move up to third spot in Group J
September 9, 2019 - 10:33 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia moved up to the third spot in Group J of the UEFA European Championship qualification round after beating Bosnia & Herzegovina 4:2 at home on Sunday, September 8.

Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan who is currently on loan at Roma netted a goal just three minutes into the game, while Bosnia's Edin Dzeko scored an equalizer 10 minutes later.

Mkhitaryan, Armenia's record scorer, put his team back in the lead in the second half of the match when he scored again, but Amer Gojak levelled again for Bosnia four minutes later.

Mkhitaryan supplied a cross for Armenia's Hovhannes Hambardzumyan to score, with Bosnia's Stjepan Loncar turning another of Mkhitaryan's crosses into his own net to complete the scoring.

Armenia (nine points) are now three points behind second-placed Finland (12 points), who were beaten 2-1 by leaders Italy (18 points) on Sunday, with Bosnia another two points behind (seven points).

 Top stories
Armenia facing Italy in UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiersArmenia facing Italy in UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers
The Italian team currently top Group J with 12 points, while Armenia sit in the third spot with 6 points.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan says excited to join RomaHenrikh Mkhitaryan says excited to join Roma
Henrikh Mkhitaryan is relishing the prospect of playing in Italy and beginning “a new chapter” at AS Roma.
Roma “very close” to agreeing a loan deal Henrikh MkhitaryanRoma “very close” to agreeing a loan deal Henrikh Mkhitaryan
Roma are looking to bring him on loan until the end of the season with the option to make the deal permanent.
Ararat Armenia beats Dudelange in Europa League qualifying phaseArarat Armenia beats Dudelange in Europa League qualifying phase
Ararat Armenia beat Luxembourg's F91 Dudelange team 2:1 in a Europa League qualification match.
Partner news
 Articles
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

 Most popular in the section
UEFA prohibits Arsenal to organize “Armenian” promotional campaigns
Arsenal planning to sell Henrikh Mkhitaryan in summer
Dutch Willem II terminates contract with Armenia’s Aras Özbiliz
Karen Khachanov breaks into ATP top 10 for first time ever
Home
All news
Overview: Sport
Archive for September 9, 2019
Other news in this section
CATEGORY PARTNER
 Latest news
Turkish military sabotages historic church in Syria’s Afrin: report Recently, a group of Turkish soldiers along with its backed Syrian militants have destroyed Saint Maron church.
Kim Kardashian arriving in Armenia for World IT Congress Kim Kardashian West will be a special keynote speaker and panelist at the 23rd World Congress on Information Technology.
Russian Navy getting four nuclear subs next year "We will deliver one nuclear sub this year and four more - next year, strictly in line with the contract," Budnichenko said.
Budget carrier Wow Air resuming flights in October Chief executive Michele Ballarin said flights between Reykjavik and Washington DC would resume in October.