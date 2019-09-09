UEFA European qualifiers: Armenia move up to third spot in Group J

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia moved up to the third spot in Group J of the UEFA European Championship qualification round after beating Bosnia & Herzegovina 4:2 at home on Sunday, September 8.

Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan who is currently on loan at Roma netted a goal just three minutes into the game, while Bosnia's Edin Dzeko scored an equalizer 10 minutes later.

Mkhitaryan, Armenia's record scorer, put his team back in the lead in the second half of the match when he scored again, but Amer Gojak levelled again for Bosnia four minutes later.

Mkhitaryan supplied a cross for Armenia's Hovhannes Hambardzumyan to score, with Bosnia's Stjepan Loncar turning another of Mkhitaryan's crosses into his own net to complete the scoring.

Armenia (nine points) are now three points behind second-placed Finland (12 points), who were beaten 2-1 by leaders Italy (18 points) on Sunday, with Bosnia another two points behind (seven points).