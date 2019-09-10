Petrachi: Henrikh Mkhitaryan made financial sacrifices to join Roma
September 10, 2019 - 16:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Roma sporting director Gianluca Petrachi says Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan made financial sacrifices to leave Arsenal and move on loan to the Italian capital, Football365 reveals.
Mkhitaryan joined Roma until the end of the season on the European deadline day last week, a season and a half after moving to Arsenal from Manchester United in exchange for Alexis Sanchez.
The Armenia international was facing a season on the Arsenal bench so when Roma came calling, it seems the 30-year-old jumped at the opportunity.
Petrachi explained: “The idea was to invest in important young people. In situations where we found ourselves at the end of the market, or we made investments in young people or operations like those for Micky.
“He is a top player with very high costs and costs, the boy has given up on lots of money to come to Rome.
“Time will tell if we have the chance to keep players like that.”
Mkhitaryan, meanwhile, said he "left England — it belongs in the past and I don’t want to talk about it anymore", RomaPress reports.
"I’m at Roma and I want to play in Serie A. I haven’t taken a step backward because it’s a great league and I’m in a big club," he said.
"It was time for me to change environment and this opportunity presented itself and I seized it. For a player, it is important to take pleasure in playing football, in the last few months at Arsenal, I no longer felt that so I jumped at this opportunity."
Top stories
The Italian team currently top Group J with 12 points, while Armenia sit in the third spot with 6 points.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan is relishing the prospect of playing in Italy and beginning “a new chapter” at AS Roma.
Roma are looking to bring him on loan until the end of the season with the option to make the deal permanent.
Ararat Armenia beat Luxembourg's F91 Dudelange team 2:1 in a Europa League qualification match.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Occasional daytime napping may be linked to a healthy heart Those who indulged in occasional napping are 48% less likely to suffer a heart attack than those who did not nap at all.
Teens from Georgia, Armenia's Aragatsotn visit VivaCell-MTS HQ Teenagers from Georgia and their peers from Armenia's Aragatsotn province were hosted at VivaCell-MTS.
Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams attend "Game Changers" premiere Ohanian, an American entrepreneur of Armenian descent, is one of many executive producers of "The Game Changers".
Refinancing rate in Armenia cut to 5.50% The country's consumer price index declined 0.4% in August month-on-month, but was up 0.6% year-on-year.