Tickets for Armenia-Finland Euro qualifiers fixture go on sale

PanARMENIAN.Net - Tickets for the October 15 match between Armenia and Finland in the UEFA European Championship qualification round have gone on sale.

The Football Federation of Armenia has published information concerning details about how the Armenian fans can purchase the tickets online.

Only Armenian citizens, holders of Armenian passports or ID cards can buy the tickets in question.

After the registration, users will have 9.5 minutes to finalize the purchase.

The Armenian fans can buy tickets for €33 in Section O of Veritas Stadion’s Tribune O by September 30 which they will have to claim at the stadium’s ticket offices prior to the game.