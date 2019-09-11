Tickets for Armenia-Finland Euro qualifiers fixture go on sale
September 11, 2019 - 17:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Tickets for the October 15 match between Armenia and Finland in the UEFA European Championship qualification round have gone on sale.
The Football Federation of Armenia has published information concerning details about how the Armenian fans can purchase the tickets online.
Only Armenian citizens, holders of Armenian passports or ID cards can buy the tickets in question.
After the registration, users will have 9.5 minutes to finalize the purchase.
The Armenian fans can buy tickets for €33 in Section O of Veritas Stadion’s Tribune O by September 30 which they will have to claim at the stadium’s ticket offices prior to the game.
Top stories
Totti challenged the winger to prove himself and make an impression before returning to north London.
Armenia moved up to the third spot in Group J of the qualification round after beating Bosnia & Herzegovina 4:2.
Armenia were defeated by Italy 3:1 in a match within the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying tournament on September 5.
The Italian team currently top Group J with 12 points, while Armenia sit in the third spot with 6 points.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Forbes: How Kim Kardashian helped get Raj Rajaratnam out of jail Rajaratnam, whose net worth was estimated at $1.3 bn in 2009 when he was among the 400 richest Americans, was released July 23.
Pentagon announces $10.1 mln deal for equipment supplies to Azerbaijan Work will be performed in Alexandria, Virginia and Azerbaijan, and is expected to be completed in September 2020.
Trump jokes about staying in power after 2024 Trump joked about staying in the White House and remaining in office when the country hosts the 2026 World Cup.
Scientists find most powerful electric eel ever scientists have known that electric eels live in the Amazon basin. They just haven't known how many species were lurking there.